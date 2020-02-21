An entrepreneurial Burnham-On-Sea teenager has launched a new computer repairs business in the town.

Josh Hall, 18, has launched Burnham Computer Repairs to repair old phones, computers, laptops and other devices.

He is also sorting virus and software issues, custom PC builds, and also phone, iPad and tablet repairs.

“I have always had a passion for tech repairs, so much so that when I got my first job I bought all the high end components for a PC, built it from scratch and sold it for a profit,” he says.

“Ever since then my love for technology has only grew fonder, to the point I would buy broken computers and laptops just to repair them and sell for a profit.”

“I can help you build a computer, install software, help with issues with your laptop or computer and also help with phone, iPad and tablet problems. ​There is no problem too small.”

