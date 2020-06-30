A popular Burnham-On-Sea cafe is set to re-open today (Wednesday, July 1st) serving a menu of take-away food and drink.

Cafe Aroma in Burnham’s Adam Street will be open from 8am-2pm (Monday to Saturday) following a three-month closure due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Manager Anna Penfold, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am delighted that we can re-open again this week – the whole cafe won’t be open but we can serve a full take-away menu, with social distancing measures in place.”

“Our menu includes home-made cakes, sausage rolls, sandwiches, pasties, scones, pasties, paninis, breakfast rolls, salads, hummus and veg dips, jacket potatoes, soups, coffees, smoothies and much more.”

She adds: “It’s been a difficult time for everyone, but I’m greatly looking forward to welcoming back our customers in our 25th year of business.”

Cafe Aroma is also offering delivery free of charge around the town centre (orders must be placed before 11am) so that people won’t have to queue. Call 01278 792402. Cafe Aroma’s outside catering service is also operating as normal.