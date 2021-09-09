Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove shelters are set to get a £9,450 makeover from Sedgemoor District Council.

The two Victorian sitting shelters at the front of Marine Cove Gardens on the North Esplanade will be washed down and be repainted during two weeks of work starting on 20th September.

“This work has been postponed due to the impacts of the pandemic on general building trades,” says Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun.

“However, it does mean that the shelters will be in tip-top shape to withstand the autumn and winter weather and will be ready in time for the October half-term break.”

“The work will include using a combination of paints and application techniques which are suitable for the sometimes harsh coastal environment and will cost in the region of £9,450.”