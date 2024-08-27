16.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 28, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP launches survey on winter fuel payment cuts

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Ashley Fox Burnham-on-Sea parliamentary candidate

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater MP Ashley Fox has launched a survey to gauge the opinions of people in Bridgwater after the Government announced cuts to winter fuel payments.

This announcement has raised concerns about the potential impact on elderly residents who rely on this vital support.

About 10 million people in England and Wales will lose the allowance under the chancellor’s plans which would see the payments only go to those who receive pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said the government was “committed to pensioners”.

To take part in the survey you can do so online at www.ashleyfox.org.uk/winter-fuel-payments-snap-survey.

In response to the announcement, the Conservative Party has submitted an Early Day Motion to challenge the government’s decision and demand a full debate on the issue in Parliament.

Ashley Fox MP is keen to ensure that the voices of his constituents are at the forefront of this debate.

He said: “I am deeply concerned about the effect that these cuts will have on pensioners in our community.”

“It is vital that the views of those affected are fully represented when this issue is discussed in Parliament. That’s why I’m asking residents to share their opinions through this survey.”

