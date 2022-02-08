A Burnham-On-Sea runner aims to raise hundreds of pounds for a mental health charity next month by running 93 miles in 31 days.

Steven Howe is taking part in the fundraiser to raise funds for the local charity Mind In Somerset.

The event, called ‘March Miles for Minds’, will be held between March 1st and 31st.

“As a former Special Constable voluntary Police officer and an Emergency Medical Dispatcher for the ambulance service, I have seen the long-lasting and devastating effects of mental health on those affected and their families,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Due to the nature of what I had to witness it made me become very aware of how little help there actually is for mental health. Take the last month or so, for example, and the horrific tragedies along the M5.”

“It is for those very reasons that I am choosing to push myself to complete the 93 miles minimum within the 31 days to raise those extremely-needed funds for such an incredible charity.”

He says that anyone who would like to donate to the cause and help him reach his target of ￡310 can do so at www.justgiving.com/ MarchMiles2022.

“Anyone who donates will automatically be entered into the mini raffle I am holding to assist with the funds and prizes so far which include tickets donated by Scotts Cinemas and vouchers for two free pizzas and drinks from local pizza makers Maestros Pizza.”

“My progress can be tracked by anyone who wishes to follow along on the JustGiving page as my Strava account will automatically publish my runs to the bottom of the page.”

“Runs will be completed mostly in Bridgwater but will include some in Burnham too.”