Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club gears up for ‘Jewels of Arabia’ debut at Bridgwater Carnival

Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club are in the final stages of preparation for their dazzling 2025 entry, called ‘Jewels of Arabia’, which will make its debut at Bridgwater Carnival on Saturday 1st November.

Club spokesperson Julia Rosser says the team is working around the clock to bring the vibrant theme to life.

“We are at our busiest time of year and have a fantastic team of people working tirelessly to ensure that we have a worthy cart to represent our hometowns of Highbridge and Burnham,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Our theme celebrates the wealth of colour, opulence and magical mystery of a traditional Arabian palace and souk. It was chosen two years ago by one of our child members, and we’re proud to be turning her colourful vision into reality.”

With less than two weeks to go, the club’s engineers are testing a record number of moving parts, while the build team perfects the cart’s structure. Model-makers are putting the finishing touches on fibreglass figures, and the electrical team has created a stunning lighting display.

Meanwhile, dressmakers have sewn thousands of sequins and trims onto costumes, and choreographers have been rehearsing with 23 enthusiastic children to deliver a sparkling routine.

The Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Mike Facey, attended the club’s dress rehearsal on Sunday and was impressed by the children’s performance. He has selected Hillview JCC as one of his official local charities for the year.

Club chairman Duncan Britton expressed his pride in the team’s efforts. “It’s been a difficult year for us with the loss of our landlord, the late Terry Rickard, but we’re so grateful to his family at Burnham Waste who continue to let us build on their site in Highbridge. His granddaughter Ella, along with the other 22 children, will be performing in his honour.”

Duncan also extended heartfelt thanks to the many local businesses and individuals who have supported the club, including Burnham Waste Ltd, Commando Hire Ltd, DLB Fabrications Ltd, The Lighthouse Inn, Burnham-on-Sea & Highbridge Council, Sandy Glade Holiday Park, The Keedwell Group, Jo Bird, Phil & Morley Tibbs, The Beershed, Sanders, East Huntspill Village Hall, Willmott Mobility, Highbridge Caravans, Quicksign, CRS, Jewson, Wickes, The Jarvis Family, Luke Clark & Harvey Gardener, Ashley Chapel, Justin Melhuish & Tori Moore, Asda, Tesco, and the wider community who support fundraising events throughout the year.

Julia adds: “The team at Hillview look forward to your support at the carnivals – both vocally and financially. Our costs increase each year, so if you enjoy what you see, please dig deep so that we can do it all again next year!”

Hillview JCC will be performing at seven carnivals this season, with their home event Burnham-On-Sea Carnival taking place on Monday 3rd November.