Burnham’s MP says he’ll vote against Labour’s plan to cut winter fuel payments after survey

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater’s MP Ashley Fox says he will be voting against Labour’s plan to cut winter fuel payments for 19,392 pensioners in the constituency.

It comes after he conducted an online survey to gather feedback on the Government’s decision to cut the payments, which attracted hundreds of responses.

The MP says: “I am deeply concerned about the recent Government decision to cut Winter Fuel Payments. After conducting a snap survey in our community, which attracted almost 500 responses, it’s evident that these cuts will significantly impact many of our elderly residents who depend on this crucial support to manage their heating costs during the winter.”

“My survey results show that 88% of respondents reject the Government’s proposal to cut the Winter Fuel Payment.”

“This overwhelming feedback highlights the severe repercussions of this decision on pensioners, particularly those with fixed incomes or health challenges.”

He adds: “Jennifer, who has just turned eighty, expressed her worry: ‘Not all of us Pensioners have large independent pensions but just the Old Age Pension. I have just turned eighty and I worry about my heating in the winter’.”

“And Brenda is worried about the impact on her husband’s health: ‘My husband and I have both worked hard all our lives and never claimed benefits. The winter fuel allowance gave us peace of mind to know that we could heat our home provided we were careful. My husband is taking blood thinners and struggles more than most from the cold’.”

He adds: “David just falls out of the threshold to claim pensions credits and said: ‘I budget my fuel on the winter allowance, and to have it withdrawn with no notice is unacceptable and I will go cold this winter’.”

“ These personal stories underscore the real and painful effects of removing this support. It is troubling that such an essential safety net is being taken away with virtually no notice and with little regard for those who will be harshly impacted.”

“To Jennifer, Brenda, David, and every other person worried about how this will affect their lives this winter, I want to assure you that I will be voting against Labour’ s plan to cut winter fuel payments for 19,392 pensioners in Bridgwater.”

“It is crucial that we stand up for those who have worked hard throughout their lives and now face the uncertainty of staying warm without the help they rely on.”

“I am committed to representing the voices of those affected and ensuring their concerns are fully heard.”