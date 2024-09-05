Berrow beach will stay open for beach parking over winter, council announces

Berrow beach is set to stay open every day for beach parking over the winter months while Brean beach will open just at weekends for vehicles, it has been announced this week.

Somerset Council, which manages local beaches in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow, has unveiled its winter beach opening hours for motorists, which come into force from the end of September.

A council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “From Sunday 29th September, we move to our winter opening times for beach parking.”

“Berrow and Brean on Monday 30 September will move to an opening time of 10am – 5pm until Sunday 3 November, we will still be charging during this period.”

“On Monday 4 November we will start Winter opening times 10am – 3pm, until the end of March 2025.”

“Berrow will be open every day and it will be free during this time.”

“Brean will only open Saturdays and Sundays and Bank Holidays.”

“Burnham Beach Safety Warden will stop on Sunday 29th September at 6pm, for the winter.”

The next summer season in 2025 will begin at the start of April.

The announcement follows uproar from local residents in 2021 when the council initially announced that Berrow beach would close for all parking from late September through to April.

It later reversed the decision and then opened the whole of last winter following a petition and scores of complaints from beach users, local councillors and businesses who called for year-round beach parking at Berrow.