Burnham’s Princess Theatre launches new ticket protection scheme for customers

Burnham‑On‑Sea’s Princess Theatre has introduced a new ticket protection option for customers — and early uptake shows it is already proving popular.

Manager Julie Hook told this month’s meeting of the Town Council’s Assets & Amenities Committee that the scheme, launched on 1st January, allows customers to pay a small additional fee when booking tickets.

This gives them the option to receive a refund if they are unable to attend a show or event for a range of covered reasons.

Julie said 31 customers had chosen the add‑on since it was introduced at the start of the year.

She explained: “The theatre’s existing policy is that tickets are non‑refundable, but the new protection offers an extra layer of reassurance for customers, particularly those who may fall ill or face unexpected circumstances.”

The Princess Theatre continues to expand its programme of live events, cinema screenings and community activities throughout the year.