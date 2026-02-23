9.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Feb 23, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham's Princess Theatre launches new ticket protection scheme for customers
News

Burnham’s Princess Theatre launches new ticket protection scheme for customers

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Princess Theatre Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham‑On‑Sea’s Princess Theatre has introduced a new ticket protection option for customers — and early uptake shows it is already proving popular.

Manager Julie Hook told this month’s meeting of the Town Council’s Assets & Amenities Committee  that the scheme, launched on 1st January, allows customers to pay a small additional fee when booking tickets.

This gives them the option to receive a refund if they are unable to attend a show or event for a range of covered reasons.

Julie said 31 customers had chosen the add‑on since it was introduced at the start of the year.

She explained: “The theatre’s existing policy is that tickets are non‑refundable, but the new protection offers an extra layer of reassurance for customers, particularly those who may fall ill or face unexpected circumstances.”

The Princess Theatre continues to expand its programme of live events, cinema screenings and community activities throughout the year.

Previous article
Countdown begins to Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society Spring Flower show
Next article
Highbridge Festival of The Arts set to return in two weeks with over 900 entries

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
9.4 ° C
10.3 °
9.2 °
84 %
2.7kmh
77 %
Mon
11 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com