Busy year of Burnham-On-Sea community events ahead in 2026

A busy year of community events is lined up for 2026 in Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area.
We’ve gathered some of the key dates of Burnham-On-Sea’s main events so you can update your new diary and calendar:
- Highbridge Festival of the Arts: March 9th-21st
The 78th festival of performing arts returns with Speech & Drama, Dance & Music entries at Burnham’s Princess Theatre and St John’s Church in Highbridge.
- Burnham-On-Sea Food and Drink Festival: May 23rd
The 2026 eat:Burnham festival will be held in the town centre, focused on College and Victoria Streets.
- Classic car show in Burnham-On-Sea High Street: June 6th
Dozens of classic vehicles will go on show at the 2026 event, organised jointly by Burnham Chamber of Trade and Bridgwater Classic Vintage Club.
- Burnham-On-Sea rescue services day: Sunday August 30th
Dozens of emergency services from across the south west will gather on Burnham seafront for the town’s rescue services day just before the August Bank Holiday.
- BosFest: September 4th-6th
The popular, annual live music and arts festival returns to Burnham town centre with a great line-up of entertainment.
- Burnham-On-Sea seafront fireworks: Sunday November 8th
The spectacular Burnham-On-Sea seafront display will light up the night sky with a dazzling 2026 display.
- Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2026: Monday November 9th
The colourful carnival cavalcade returns to Burnham-On-Sea featuring dozens of huge illuminated carnival carts and entries. Read more.
