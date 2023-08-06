Traffic in Brean came to a standstill on Sunday morning (August 6th) after a caravan decoupled from a towing vehicle and collided with several vehicles.

Police were called to Coast Road in the village at around 9.15am where the incident had taken place. Fortunately, no-one was hurt.

A passing motorist said: “The caravan had decoupled from its towing vehicle and ended up on the wrong side of the road, colliding with a couple of vehicles travelling into Brean.”

“Police were called and traffic was diverted around the area before the caravan was recovered and a clean-up of the road was completed. The driver was shaken, but fortunately no-one was hurt.”

 
