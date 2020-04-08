Churches in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are putting their Easter services online this weekend amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

Rev Graham Witts from St Andrew’s Church said: “There are daily reflections and devotions online created by St Andrew’s Church’s Rev Sharon Eldergill, who is uploading daily prayers to the Facebook page, while Revd Margaret Hayward is uploading reflections to St Andrew’s Church’s YouTube page.”

“On Easter Sunday we are hoping that people will join us via the YouTube page at 10am and join in the special service we have recorded for that day. A copy of the text for that service can be found on the church website.”

“In these difficult times we are finding new ways to stay in touch via cyberspace, even when we cannot worship together in our wonderful ancient Church but anyone is free to contact us for a phone call and chat via the Church website.”

And St John’s Church in Highbridge is also using its Facebook page to broadcast its services over the Easter weekend.

Rev Dan Crouch says: “At a time where every day merges with the next and nobody is sure what day it is, a reminder that Friday is Good Friday. In addition to a ‘live streamed’ service of Morning Prayer at 9am, throughout the day we will be ‘walking with Jesus’ to the cross.”

“Images and short quotations will be posted on St John The Evangelist, Highbridge between 7am and 5pm to help you walk with Jesus.”

It will also be holding a ‘spiritual communion’ at 9.30am on Easter Sunday on Facebook.