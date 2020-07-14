A clean-up operation is set to begin in a Burnham-On-Sea car park after a group of travellers left behind a trail of rubbish today (Tuesday).

The group of vehicles left Burnham’s Pier Street car park at just before 5pm after spending 24 hours pitched up there.

Sedgemoor District Council, which oversees the car park, says its Clean Surroundings Team is set to launch a clean-up to remove a wide range of litter including gas cylinders, boxes and bags around the edge of the car park where the travellers had been sited.

The council had started usual proceedings to legally move the travellers on – and they moved within 24 hours of first arriving.