Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has temporarily closed to customers after new guidance on Coronavirus from the Prime Minister.

The popular club in Burnham’s Victoria Street closed down at 11pm on Friday evening (March 20th) after Boris Johnson asked the UK’s nightclubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres to close “as soon as they reasonably can”.

Paul Hale, Manager at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We ask you to bear with us during this time, taking into account that our much-loved and respected staff are severely affected by this decision.”

“Any future bookings and/or ticket sales will be refunded but at this moment in time will not take priority. We will now proceed to scale down our business and keep any future overheads to a minimum.”

“Remember one thing through all this… we still have each other.”