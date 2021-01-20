The Coronavirus infection rate has fallen in Sedgemoor – which includes the Burnham-On-Sea area – according to the latest official figures.

The official data shows latest rate of infection per 100,000 of population in the county council’s districts based on the rolling seven-day figures is 341.2 in Sedgemoor (down from 341.8); 237 in South Somerset (down from 240); 375.9 in Somerset West and Taunton (up from 359); and 247.4 in Mendip (down from 260.4).

Tragically, there have been six deaths in Sedgemoor over the past week from Covid. The overall death toll from coronavirus in Somerset has risen to 297, with 97 deaths in Sedgemoor.

The latest data shows there were a total of 245 positive tests for the virus across the Somerset county council area in the latest 24 hour period.

Of those new confirmed cases, 91 were in Somerset West and Taunton, which has had an overall 4,315 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. There were 69 positive tests in South Somerset (total 3,763); 29 new confirmed cases in Sedgemoor (total 3,835); and 56 in Mendip (total 2,449).

The NHS says the estimated R number for the South West is currently 1.2 to 1.5.