The number of positive Coronavirus cases in Sedgemoor has increased by 106 people over the past week, official figures show.

Official data from Public Health England (PHE) also shows that in Sedgemoor, which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, there were 13 new people who had a confirmed positive test result reported on 29th June.

Between 23rd June and 29th June, 106 people had a confirmed positive test result in Sedgemoor. This shows an increase of 30.9% compared to the previous 7 days.

The rate of infection in Somerset now stands at 3,773 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 7,350.

PHE says that vaccines are breaking the link between cases and hospitalisations nationally, but has urged people to continue to be cautious.

Vaccinations are going strong in Sedgemoor, with of 83.7% of the adult population having been given a first dose by the end of 28th June. 62.5% of Sedgemoor adults have been given a second dose.

While the Delta variant now accounts for around 95% of new cases across the UK, PHE says vaccines continue to have a “crucial effect on hospital admission and deaths.”

A further 514 people were admitted to hospital in England with Covid-19 in the week up to June 21. Of these, 304 were unvaccinated.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, says: “Through the success of our vaccination programme, data suggest we have begun to break the link between cases and hospitalisations. This is hugely encouraging news, but we cannot become complacent.”

“Two doses of vaccine are far more effective against Covid-19 than a single dose, so please make sure that you come forward to get your second dose as soon as you are invited.”

The current official R-number in the south west is 1.3 to 1.7 with a daily infection growth rate range of +6% to +11% as of 25th June.