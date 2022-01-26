Covid case numbers are falling in Burnham-On-Sea but showing small increases in the surounding area, according to new figures out this week.

The new official data shows case numbers have generally fallen since the peak of the Omicron wave earlier this month, however cases of serious illness and deaths remain very low.

Burnham-On-Sea‘s official weekly figures show there were 60 new positive Covid cases in the week to January 20th, a fall of 5 new cases on the week before. Burnham’s official case rate is 791 per 100,000 people.

Highbridge‘s figures have also risen, with 83 new positive cases reported in the week to January 20th, an increase of 7 new cases from the week before. Highbridge’s official Covid case rate is 944.5 per 100,000 people.

Berrow, Brean, Brent Knoll and Lympsham have also seen a rise in Covid cases. The villages had a combined 93 new cases reported during the week to January 20th, up by 13 new cases from the week before. Berrow, Brean and Brent Knoll’s official Covid case rate is 837.2 per 100,000 people.

The Huntspills, Pawlett and Woolavington have also seen a rise in cases with a combined 57 new cases reported during the week to January 20th, up by 11 new cases from the week before. The villages have a official Covid case rate of 683.3 per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Wedmore and Mark‘s Covid figures have fallen, with 32 new positive cases reported in the week to January 20th, a reduction of 5 new cases from the week before. The villages’ official Covid case rate is 468.0 per 100,000 people.

There was positive news on the vaccination rollout with 96.1% of the Somerset population aged over 18 now having had one jab; while 93.7% have had two jabs; and 63.1% have had three jabs. Visit the Grab a Jab site for information about walk-in vaccination clinics in Somerset.

Professor Trudi Grant, Director of Public Health for Somerset County Council, says: “The vaccination remains the best form of defence that we have against Covid, and I would urge anyone who is yet to receive their first dose, second dose or booster to step forward when invited.”