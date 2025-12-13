Driver charged with drink driving after crash in Burnham-On-Sea

A driver has been arrested and charged with drink driving following a crash in Burnham-On-Sea.

Police were called to Seaview Road in the early hours of December 7th after a car crashed into a wall, causing substantial damage.

A Police spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A 28-year-old man has been charged with drink driving in relation to an incident in Burnham-On-Sea.”

A 28-year-old man from Darlington was arrested in connection with the incident.

“He has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit and has been released on bail,” added the spokesperson.

He is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court next week.