East Huntspill children get a taste of Westminster as Tessa Munt MP visits

Youngsters at East Huntspill Primary Academy got a memorable insight into the world of politics when local MP Tessa Munt paid a visit to the school to share her experiences from Westminster.

The day kicked off with an enthusiastic whole-school assembly in the hall, where Ms Munt – the Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Wells and Mendip Hills – gave a talk on how Parliament operates and the job an MP does in speaking up for communities.

Pupils from Years 4, 5 and 6 then had their chance to shine in a lively Question and Answer session.

The children didn’t hold back, firing off a series of sharp and well-thought-out questions that tested the MP on everything from her typical day in London to pressing local matters affecting the Huntspill area.

Stand-out moments from the visit included a clear explanation of how new laws are created and the importance of turning out to vote, keen youngsters quizzing Ms Munt about her Westminster routine and how she champions Somerset issues at national level, and a focus on the Huntspill community’s particular needs plus encouragement for the next generation to get involved and make their opinions count.

Headteacher Emma Barker said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for our children to meet their local representative and see that Parliament isn’t just something they see on the news – it’s something that involves them too. The visit provided the children with an authentic opportunity to use their oracy skills that we value so highly.”

Ms Munt, who regularly visits schools throughout her constituency, commended the pupils for their “thoughtful and challenging” questions that kept her on her toes.

The event forms part of East Huntspill Primary Academy’s wider efforts to deliver a rich and relevant curriculum, helping prepare pupils for active citizenship in modern Britain.