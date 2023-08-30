Poets in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being invited to perform recitals of their work at this weekend’s BoSFest music and arts festival.

The Burnham-On-Sea BoSFest is set to return this Friday (September 1st) and run through to Sunday (September 3rd) – and local poetry will be featured on Saturday.

Organiser Richard Curtis says: “After a very successful poetry section at BoSfest last year we are doing it again on September 2nd from 2pm til 4pm in The Ritz Social Club.”

“We are not having a competition this year but we are inviting local poets to get in contact if they would like to read their poem on the day.”

Those who would like a 10-minute slot can send their poem and email Richard at curlycurtis1@hotmail.co.uk

