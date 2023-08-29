A person was rescued by fire crews after slipping down a mud bank next to the River Brue in Highbridge on Tuesday (August 29th).

Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were called to Highbridge Quay at around 12.45pm, as pictured here.

“The elderly lady had unfortunately slipped down the river bank and was stuck,” said a spokesperson.

“Burnham’s crew and the specialist rescue tender team from Bridgwater rescued her using SHACS (safety at height and confined spaces) equipment and a basket stretcher.”

The lady was not seriously hurt and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service as a precaution.

 
