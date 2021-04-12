She later went on to support the SDP’s merger with the Liberal Party, which led to the creation of the Liberal Democrats in the late 1980s. She retired from political life in 2016, after leading the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords.

Tessa Munt, who was Burnham’s Liberal Democrat MP from 2010–15, says: “She was a wonderful friend and a brilliant mentor to me who will be hugely missed.”

“She was one of the first people I met when I joined the party. When I explained that I was planning to become an MP, she introduced me to the right people and helped me at every step of the way, often sending letters.”

“She was a very dedicated community campaigner, and a fantastic speaker who always talked common sense and was very understated. She was the best Prime Minister we never had.”

She recalls: “Whenever I brought her to Somerset we always had to make a detour to go through Cheddar because her grandson loved real Cheddar – she was very down to earth and kind.”