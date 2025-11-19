6.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFree Christmas lantern-making workshop ahead of Burnham-On-Sea lantern parade
News

Free Christmas lantern-making workshop ahead of Burnham-On-Sea lantern parade

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Families in Burnham-On-Sea can take part in a free Christmas lantern making workshop on Saturday morning (November 22nd) before joining a lantern parade during the town’s Christmas lights switch-on later in the day.

The Crafty Teacup Creative Hub at 57B Victoria St, opposite St Andrew’s Church, is hosting the free session for children from 11am-1pm.

Families will then be able to take part in a lantern parade which starts at 5pm, gathering at the front of the former Lloyds Bank building, in the lead up to the Christmas lights switch-on at 6pm in Victoria Street.

The event is being organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Christmas Lights Switch-On to be held on Saturday
Next article
Burnham’s MP warns Britain’s welfare system is no longer working as intended

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
6.9 ° C
7.2 °
5.4 °
84 %
4.9kmh
37 %
Wed
6 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com