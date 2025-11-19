Free Christmas lantern-making workshop ahead of Burnham-On-Sea lantern parade

Families in Burnham-On-Sea can take part in a free Christmas lantern making workshop on Saturday morning (November 22nd) before joining a lantern parade during the town’s Christmas lights switch-on later in the day.

The Crafty Teacup Creative Hub at 57B Victoria St, opposite St Andrew’s Church, is hosting the free session for children from 11am-1pm.

Families will then be able to take part in a lantern parade which starts at 5pm, gathering at the front of the former Lloyds Bank building, in the lead up to the Christmas lights switch-on at 6pm in Victoria Street.

The event is being organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.