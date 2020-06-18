Berrow beach entry road

The gates to Berrow Beach’s access road will re-open from Monday 22nd June, Sedgemoor District Council has announced.

The council’s spokeswoman Claire Faun confirmed: “Remedial works to the access road will be carried out this week to repair the winter storm damage.”

“Charging at the toll booth will start from Monday, July 6th to allow for cashless payment equipment to be installed.”

“Customers will only be able to pay via cashless method, but there will be staff on duty.  There will be advisory signage.”

Berrow beach access road Berrow beach access road

 
