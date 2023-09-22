Witnesses and dashcam is sought by Police following a collision in Highbridge this week that left a girl hurt.

A 12-year-old girl was walking in Field Way at about 8.15-8.30am on Wednesday 20 September when the incident occurred.

A Police spokesperson says: “She sustained minor physical injuries in a collision involving a grey Vauxhall.”

“The girl attended Weston General Hospital but has since returned home.”

“The driver remained at the scene and is assisting us with our enquiries.”

“Anyone who saw what happened or was driving in the area at the time and may have useful dashcam footage is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223229053.”