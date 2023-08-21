A group of travellers moved onto Burnham-On-Sea’s Cassis Close playing fields last night (Monday), just hours after a group left the adjacent car park.

The group of five caravans and five towing vehicles had vacated the car park, pictured, during Sunday afternoon (August 20th) after a five-day stay following legal proceedings being started by Somerset Council.

However, a group of travellers returned to Burnham on Monday evening — initially to the car park at the back of B&M before gaining entry onto the Cassis Close playing fields.

Police were called and once again began their normal process to move them on.

The travellers’ presence at Cassis Close over recent days has led to several community groups being unable to carry out their normal activities.

Somerset Council, which oversees the playing fields, will again be issuing the travellers with legal notices, advising them that they are occupying council land without consent and are required to vacate.