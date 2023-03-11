A successful headteacher who took his school to become one of the most improved nationally has become Director of Secondary Education and Standards at a thriving multi-academy trust with schools in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Gregg Morrison has been appointed Director of Secondary Education & Standards at The Priory Learning Trust.

For the past 8 years he has helped transform Preston School in Yeovil with a clean sweep of Ofsted Good ratings in every single area, and with some of the most improved GCSE results in the country.

Previously Gregg has worked in leadership in East London, South London and as Deputy Head at Robert Blake School in Bridgwater.

Gregg has also been the Vice Chair of the Somerset Association of Secondary Headteachers (SASH) for several years.

The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) supports the education of some 5000 children aged 3-18 across eight Somerset schools. It has almost 800 staff all of whom are continuously striving to put students first and give them the very best life chances.

Gregg said: “I’m thrilled to take up this new role and am very excited to be part of such a talented and enthusiastic team and set of schools. I can’t wait to get started.”

CEO Nathan Jenkins said: “Gregg is a fabulous appointment. His experience and passion for education will help us to continue improving standards, in our relentless drive to improve the education of every single student within The Priory Learning Trust.”

Schools in the TPLT are Worle Community School Academy, Priory Community School Academy, The King Alfred School Academy, St Anne’s Church Academy, Castle Batch School Academy, Pawlett Primary School Academy, West Huntspill Primary Academy and East Huntspill Primary Academy.