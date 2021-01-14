Tributes have been paid to a popular Post Office shop manager in a village near Burnham-On-Sea who has sadly passed away from Coronavirus.

Danny Lawrence from Rooksbridge Post Office passed away on 31st December, aged 55.

Danny will be greatly missed by his family, friends and Post Office customers. He was the dearly-loved husband of Sandie and a much-loved father for Claire and Glyn.

Scores of heartfelt tributes have been paid to him by local people.

County and District Councillor Bob Filmer says: “Danny and his family at the Post Office have been a lifeline for so many villagers in Rooksbridge over the past few months – they have helped so many people during the pandemic. This is incredibly sad. Danny has done so much in the community over the years and my thoughts and sympathies go to the family.”

Writing online, resident Corin Hughes says: “I am deeply sorry for your loss. Danny was a wonderful man who always made me laugh and smile when I came into the post office. I am blessed to know such a beautiful family. My thoughts are with you all.”

Sam Priestley adds: “So sorry for your loss. I wish I could be there to honour Danny along with you. He was a such a loving and caring person. My heart goes out to each of you.”

John Rigarlsford says: “Our thoughts are with Sandie and the family. Can’t believe our Danny is gone.”

Danny’s daughter, Claire Hunter, has thanked the local community for their kind words and says the family has seen “amazing love from all the village and beyond” with so many flowers and cards received.

The funeral service will be held on Monday 18th January. Donations, if desired, are for St John Ambulance and the RSPCA. Cheques payable to the chosen charity can be sent to Burnham Funeral Services at 97 Oxford Street, Burnham-On-Sea, TA8 1EW.