A Highbridge runner is set to take part in the London Marathon this Spring to raise funds for a charity close to her heart.

Lesley Goulding, 63, who is a member of Burnham Harriers running club, will be taking part in the London Marathon for her second time on April 23rd.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I was meant to be running the Marathon before the pandemic but I picked up Covid and then have suffered from Long-Covid which has held me back, so it’s a delayed marathon for me.”

Her charity, Phab Kids, has helped and supported disabled and non-disabled children, plus young people and adults to make more of life together for over 60 years.

A fundraising quiz night with a raffle and auction is taking place at Berrow and Brean Social Club this Saturday (March 11th) from 6.30pm with funds going to her charity. Tickets are £5 on the door with teams of a maximum of four people invited.

“It would be great to see lots of local people coming along to support the charity – I’m also really grateful to the Social Club for putting on the event for me,” she says.

“Phab Kids are a brilliant charity that helps children of all abilities. I wanted to do something for children and know they also provide great support for runners taking on the marathon.”

Lesley adds: “My training for the marathon is going well – I try to run around 15-20 miles a week and am gradually building up the mileage as I start to approach the event.”

Phab Kids enables people of all abilities to make more of life together, creating opportunities for disabled and non-disabled people to enjoy the same activities and challenges side by side. A network of 140 ‘Phab Clubs’ are in place across England and Wales.