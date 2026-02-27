Highbridge school head to leave after transforming facilities over past five years

Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy has announced that Headteacher Dan Milford will step down at the end of this academic year, bringing to a close nearly a decade at the school and five years in the top role.

Dan joined TKASA in October 2017 after previously teaching at Worle School in Weston, part of the same Trust. He first served as Deputy Head under former Headteacher Nathan Jenkins before taking on the leadership in April 2021.

During his tenure, Dan oversaw significant improvements across the school. In November 2022, he led TKASA through a successful Ofsted inspection, securing a ‘Good’ rating and earning praise for strengthened academic outcomes, rising student numbers, and strong community links.

Following the inspection, he received a letter from the Regional Schools Director recognising TKASA as one of the most improved schools in the South West over the previous five years.

Dan has been widely credited for forging close relationships with local groups, including Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club, the Royal British Legion, and local councils. He has also worked closely with primary schools across Burnham and Highbridge to strengthen educational pathways.

One of his most recent initiatives, the TKASA Community Breakfasts, launched in summer 2024, has become a popular networking hub for local businesses, charities, and service providers. The events have been described as an important bridge between the school and the wider community.

Speaking about his decision to step down, Dan told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Having been in education, firstly as a PE teacher starting back in 1995, and then onto the leadership roles I have held for 31 years, I am ready to ‘hang up my boots’ at the end of this academic year.”

”My wife and family have spent many years supporting and encouraging me throughout my career and it is now time to give them more of my time. I am looking forward to doing that, albeit I will massively miss TKASA, which has been a big part of my life for nearly a decade.”

He added that the school’s strong community ethos has always stood out to him: “The school really is a massive part of the community and this is what has resonated with me ever since I walked into the building back in 2017. I love how the school has such a welcoming and supportive ethos and whenever visitors come to the school, they always comment ‘what a great place it is’.”

Reflecting on his time as Headteacher, Dan adds he feels “incredibly proud” of the school and the community it serves.

“I feel privileged to have led the school for the past five years. The school and Trust is in a great place and I know that the children of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will continue to receive a top-class education for many years ahead.”

He highlighted numerous memorable moments, from drama and music productions to major charity fundraising efforts and the success of the Community Breakfasts.

“When I became Head, I didn’t just want to try and improve children’s educational experience, I also wanted to make a positive impact on the whole community and the families living in it and in some way I hope I have.”

”The school has wonderful students and inspirational staff and I thank them all for being part of my career journey. I also want to say thank you to all the parents and carers for their support over the years, which has meant an awful lot to me.”

The Priory Learning Trust will soon begin the process of appointing a new Headteacher for September. Further details will be announced once the appointment is confirmed.