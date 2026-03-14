Hinkley Point C engineers prepare to begin tunnelling new fish return system

Engineers at Hinkley Point C are preparing to start tunnelling a major new part of the power station’s fish protection system.

The 620‑metre‑long fish return tunnel, which will measure 1.8 metres in diameter, is the second of three systems designed to protect marine life around the site.

The tunnel boring machine has been named Sarah Guppy by local schoolchildren, honouring the pioneering 19th‑century engineer.

Once complete, Hinkley Point C will have more fish protection measures than any other power station in the world, according to EDF.

The milestone comes as the Government responds to the Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce Report, which examines how regulation can be made more effective and proportionate to support the delivery of new nuclear projects.

EDF’s Sir Alex Chisholm says: “The current volatility in global fossil fuel markets underlines the benefit of homegrown nuclear electricity to Britain. Its reputation for safe operation and construction must be underpinned by effective regulation. We welcome the opportunity to help make sure regulation is timely, predictable and proportionate.”

“On the environment, there is no need to choose between protecting nature and the delivery of essential national infrastructure, both can be achieved. The current approach can end up delivering small benefits to local wildlife at a large cost to the country. The taskforce is right to ask if there is a better way.”

Hinkley Point C’s other fish protection systems include specially designed intake heads that slow the speed of water entering the cooling tunnels, and a new type of acoustic fish deterrent to keep fish away from the structures.