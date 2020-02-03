Two sixth form students from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy are celebrating after winning places at the University of Oxford following a rigorous application process.

George Simmons will be reading Economics and Management, while Anya Butler will study Experimental Psychology.

The pair are among record numbers at King Alfred School receiving generous offers from some of the UK’s top universities.

The school’s sixth form has been seeing big increases in numbers and excellent performance statistics. This year, 105 started the sixth form, an increase of over 100%.

Head of Sixth Form Jonathan Gaskell told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A massive well done goes to George and Anya. They have done exceptionally well.”

“The students across the year are just brilliant and all these tremendous successes demonstrate the ambition and hard work by students and staff.”

King Alfred School sixth form is part of The Priory Learning Trust and is attracting new students from schools in Weston, including Priory Community School Academy, Worle Community School Academy, as well as Bridgwater.