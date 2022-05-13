Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge musicians will be taking to the stage when The King Alfred Concert Band performs its annual Spring concert this evening (Saturday, May 14th).

The evening of music will be held in Highbridge Community Hall from 7pm with tickets costing £5 on the door. Accompanied children are free.

“Our programme will include popular music from James Bond films, Joe Cocker favourites, a Danny Elfman selection (Music for a Darkened Theatre), the foot-stomping Marching Down Broadway, Cartoon Express, and more!” says a spokeswoman.

Refreshments will be available during the interval.

The band was founded in 1981 by Martyn Owen, who at the time was head of music at The King Alfred School, Somerset. It started life as a school concert band, but over the years has become a community group and now includes perfomers of all ages from in and around the area.

A spokesman adds: “The band has been a vital starting point for many young musicians in the area, some of whom have gone on to a professional career in music. It aims to encourage all members to further their musical and technical skills, enjoyment of learning and playing their instrument.”

“The King Alfred Concert Band is always proud to show off the stylistic and musical talents of its members. It hosts a wide range and variety of music, from classical overtures to popular songs and well-known classics.”

The band plays at least two formal concerts every year, one at Christmas and another in the spring. They also play at many local events, fundraisers, fetes, and for local organisations. New members to the band are always welcome.