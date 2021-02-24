Legal action to move a group of travellers who have pitched up in Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park is set to begin today (Tuesday).

The group of caravans, motorhomes and vehicles arrived on Saturday evening (February 20th) at the southern end of the Pier Street car park running next to Steart Drive, as pictured here.

Sedgemoor District Council, which manages the seafront car park, will begin legal proceedings today to move them on.

“We have started the usual process and will be serving notices on Tuesday,” spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The car park has seen many visits by groups of travellers in recent years.