Local radio broadcaster Emma Britton delights Burnham-On-Sea Moose with lively talk

Members of Burnham-On-Sea Moose Lodge were treated to an entertaining and heartfelt evening on Thursday, 25th September, as local broadcaster and celebrant Emma Britton took centre stage as the celebrity guest speaker at their monthly meeting in Berrow Village Hall.

Emma delivered a lively and humorous talk, sharing stories from her varied career journey — from early jobs and a stint as a keep fit instructor, to her rise through the ranks of BBC radio, where she became a familiar voice to listeners across the region.

Her reflections were interwoven with personal anecdotes and moments of poignancy, offering insight into both her broadcasting and celebrant roles.

The evening was warmly received by Moose members, with Junior Vice President Terry Cornelious and Lodge President Rita Harris offering thanks and applause on behalf of all present. Emma also took time to answer questions from the audience.

Comments on the Moose Facebook page echoed the enthusiasm: “It was great to see you last night Emma Britton” and “It was a great talk and well enjoyed, thank you Emma!”

Moose International, now operating under the inclusive ‘One Moose’ model, continues to champion family values, charitable fundraising, and community support. Membership is open to anyone aged 21 and over. For more information, contact Terry Cornelious on 01278 784645 or Chris and Rita Harris on 01278 760486.

Pictured: Terry Cornelious, Emma Britton, and Rita Harris (Mike Lang Photography)