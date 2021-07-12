Police at Highbridge railway station

Police, a fire crew, Coastguards and the ambulance service were called to Highbridge early on Sunday morning (July 11th) to rescue a person seen in the River Brue.

The services were sent to the scene just before 6am after a man was seen in difficulty in the river.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Emergency services attended the River Brue, near Highbridge Railway station, at approximately 5.50am on Sunday 11th July following reports of a man in difficulty in the water. The man was rescued from the water and taken to hospital.”

A fire service spokesman said: “An adult male was found waist deep in water at 5:50am on Sunday in the River Brue. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service formulated a plan with the ambulance and paramedics in attendance. Two firefighters in dry suits entered the water with a triple extension ladder to get him out.”

 
