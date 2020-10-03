An amber weather warning has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Sunday) when more heavy rain and high winds are forecast to sweep in.

The Met Office has extended its weather warning for the area, which is in force in addition to a wider ‘yellow’ weather warning.

A spokesman says: “A band of rain will become slow moving and heavy across Wales, the West Midlands and into western parts of southern England. This is likely to bring flooding and some disruption to travel.”

“Many places will see 25-50 mm of rainfall, with totals of 70-90 mm expected over southwest England.”

“The unusual wind direction associated with the rainfall will mean that the peak rainfall totals are likely to occur in some areas that are usually well sheltered and drier during unsettled spells of weather.”

It says the heavy rain is expected to continue for longer today Sunday, mainly across South Wales and into parts of the West Country. Therefore the warning has been extended.

See the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast here.