Light snow flurries are predicted throughout the morning, it forecasts, with temperatures not unlikely to rise about 4 degrees Centigrade during the current cold snap.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office which is in place for the whole day until 9am on Thursday morning.

A spokesman says: “An area of rain, sleet and snow over southwest England will move east during early Wednesday before clearing mid-morning. Whilst drier conditions may develop for a time through the middle of the day, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop during the afternoon and move east into the evening.”

“There remains significant uncertainty in how far north snow develops as well as whether accumulations are focused mainly over higher ground. At this stage, the focus for the higher snow accumulations is across England south of the M4 during later Wednesday where there is a chance that some places could see 5-10 cm falling in a few hours.”

“Earlier in the day and across the wider warning area, accumulations are expected to be lower, typically 1-3 cm. As snow clears on Wednesday night, clearing skies will result in ice developing on untreated surfaces with impacts lingering into Thursday morning.”