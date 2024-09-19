Met Office warns of thunderstorms in Burnham-On-Sea area today and tomorrow

The Burnham-On-Sea area could see thunderstorms over the next two days, the Met Office has warned.

Two yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and heavy rain showers have been issued for the South West on Friday and Saturday, September 20th and 21st.

The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms with lightning strikes likely to cause “some damage to a few buildings and structures”, as well as poor driving conditions, possible power cuts, and delays to train services.

The warning is in place from 12pm on Friday until 8pm, with another warning issued by the forecaster for 1am on Saturday until 11.59pm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “While many places will remain dry, thunderstorms and heavy showers could cause some disruption in a few places.”

They adds: “A few thundery showers may be present across southern and southeast England early on Friday, but from the middle of the day they are expected to develop more widely within the warning area.”

“Whilst some places will remain dry, where thundery showers do occur, they will bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, potentially some large hail, as well as brief spells of heavy rain.”

“15-25 mm of rain fall may fall within an hour, with a very small chance of 30-40 mm falling in 3 hours; the latter most likely across southwest England. Showers will tend to ease and fade during Friday evening.”