A navigation buoy that marks Bridgwater Bay’s estuary to help yachts and boats navigate safely past Burnham-On-Sea broke free of its anchoring and washed up on Stert Island.

On Sunday morning (April 5th), the marker was towed off the island and retrieved by a team from Burnham Sailing Club and Sedgemoor District Council, as pictured here.

The buoy was pictured above on Saturday with the Hinkley Point jetty in the background.

It is now due to be repaired and returned to its normal location in the estuary soon. In the meantime fishermen and other water users are being asked to take extra care – and a formal Notice to Mariners was issued last week.