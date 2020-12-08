A brand new pre-school has arrived in Brent Knoll thanks to a Government grant of around £140,000.

The new build has been made possible with the new funding, replacing and extending the existing space.

The new pre-school in the grounds of Brent Knoll School will be open to children of two years old and upward, taking up to 20 per session.

Head teacher Chris Burman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Many families have already signed up for January, but any parents who would like to discuss how to access a place can call the school and ask to speak to the pre-school manager, Hayley Richens or myself.”

“The new room will become Brent Knoll’s new pre-school and has come about because the village’s existing pre-school, Tadpoles, is closing at Christmas.”

“There was much excitement when a large crane and two trucks arrived with the new classroom that will soon become home to the pre-school.”

“The room, delivered in two halves, had travelled down from the Modulek factory in Hull.”

“Once the lorries had manoeuvred through Brent Street without incident, the units were craned in to the pre-prepared site and work on the interior was begun without delay.”

“The room is due to be finished by the end of term, leaving school staff the holidays to furnish the interior and to landscape the outside, ready for the grand opening on 5th January.”