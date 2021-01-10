Coronavirus case numbers in Somerset are continuing to rise, according to the latest official figures.

The official data shows 378 new cases were confirmed in four Somerset districts in the last 24 hours.

There were 95 new confirmed cases in Sedgemoor, which includes the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area, where the total is now 3,270.

South Somerset saw 99 positive tests, pushing its total up to 3,197. Mendip had 69 new cases and now totals 2,004.

And Somerset West & Taunton has had 115 new confirmed cases, taking its tally since the start of the pandemic last Spring to 3,488.

Overall in the Somerset county council area, there have been 12,159 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

The latest rolling seven-day figures show Sedgemoor has had 592 new cases confirmed over the seven days for a rate of 480.6 per 100,000.