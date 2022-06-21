Rich’s Cider in Watchfield near Highbridge is opening a new Farm Shop on June 28th.

Stocking a variety of local, hand-selected products, the new Rich’s Farm Shop will offer items ranging from fresh fruit and veg to clothing and homeware.

Also featuring a butchery and deli counter with fresh meats provided by Pyne’s of Somerset, the shop will include a hot and cold food-to-go counter along with a cider tasting bar where visitors can try the Rich’s cider range.

Across the yard from the Cider Press Restaurant, the Farm Shop at Rich’s Cider creates a family destination with a cider museum showing the historic working vats with views across the apple orchard.

Molly Scott, General Manager at Rich’s Cider, says: “This is an exciting time here at Rich’s and establishes a new and exciting retail venue for the local area.”

“We have created several new jobs for local people and the new shop will provide local residents with unique products and an alternative to the supermarkets.”

It will be open between 9am and 6pm Monday-Saturday and 10am to 6pm Sundays.