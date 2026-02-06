New Japanese restaurant ‘Ebisu’ set to open this month in Burnham-On-Sea

A new Japanese restaurant is set to open its doors in Burnham-On-Sea this month, bringing a unique culinary offering to the town centre.

Ebisu, which already operates a popular branch in Weston-super-Mare, is set to launch its latest outlet on College Street in the premises formerly occupied by Dragon Rise takeaway, which closed in 2024.

A spokesman for the restaurant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re aiming to open in Burnham later in Fenbruary, depending on some final pre-launch activity.”

It comes as new signs outside the restaurant were installed this week and work on the internal refurbishment has been completed.

The restaurant has a smart modern interior and will serve freshly made, high-quality sushi, noodles, and curries — with a menu that’s “really different for Burnham.”

Ebisu’s Weston branch has been running successfully for seven years, and the company is now expanding with plans for a third outlet in Taunton following the Burnham launch.

In addition to the dine-in service, Ebisu will offer deliveries via Uber Eats, making it easier for residents to enjoy Japanese cuisine from the comfort of their homes.