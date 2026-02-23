New Tai Chi class launching in Burnham as group expands its community fitness programme

A growing local fitness group is set to launch a new Tai Chi class in Burnham‑On‑Sea next month as part of its mission to bring friendly, accessible exercise sessions into local communities.

Fit & Fabulous in Somerset, founded and managed by Charlotte Bly, has expanded rapidly over the past year and now has a team of ten instructors delivering classes across villages and towns in the county.

Charlotte says she has been “thrilled” by the response to her community‑based fitness concept, which focuses on creating welcoming, supportive sessions where people feel comfortable and part of something positive.

The group’s newest instructor, Lin, will begin teaching a Tai Chi class at The Ritz Social Club in Burnham‑On‑Sea on Thursday 5th March at 2pm.

Lin, who has lived in Burnham for the past decade, brings a lifelong passion for sport and fitness. She previously competed for the England Junior squad, later qualifying as a swimming and Aqua Aerobics instructor, before adding indoor cycling and Tai Chi to her skillset.

She says Tai Chi helps her feel “grounded, focused and energised all at the same time.”

Charlotte added: “Tai Chi is such a wonderful addition to our timetable. It’s gentle and low‑impact, yet incredibly effective. It can help improve flexibility, balance and concentration, strengthen muscles, reduce stress and even help lower blood pressure. It’s suitable for so many people, particularly those looking for something supportive and accessible.”

Fit & Fabulous has grown from a “one‑woman band” to a thriving team in under a year, with instructors supporting one another to build successful community classes.

Charlotte says the group is continuing to expand and would love to hear from local instructors offering yoga, Pilates or dance‑based classes such as Clubbercise or Zumba. She is also keen to hear from anyone aware of suitable venues in the Burnham and Highbridge area.

As part of the group’s current timetable, Charlotte also highlighted Elaine’s two FLexercise classes in Burnham, which continue to attract strong local support.

Click here for more information