Iconic Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse to get long‑awaited makeover this year, council confirms

Burnham-On-Sea’s famous Low Lighthouse is set to receive a much‑needed makeover this year, Somerset Council has confirmed this week, following growing concern from beach users about its deteriorating condition.

The poor current condition of the Grade II listed structure has prompted concern from regular beach users – with rusting metalwork, peeling paint and missing wooden boards.

Somerset Council, which owns and maintains the historic lighthouse, is currently facing budget pressures and has been cutting back some services — raising questions locally about whether the landmark would remain a priority.

However, a council spokesperson has reassured residents, telling Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Somerset Council remains fully responsible for repairs and maintenance.”

”The Lower Lighthouse is scheduled for its routine maintenance programme to be completed this year.”

“In addition, some further fabric elements have been identified which will also be carried out.”

The Burnham-On-Sea Low Lighthouse, built in 1832, remains fully operational and is among Somerset’s most recognisable landmarks.

It was constructed alongside the High Lighthouse, with both replacing the earlier Old Round Tower Lighthouse.