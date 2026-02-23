9.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Feb 23, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsIconic Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse to get long‑awaited makeover this year, council confirms
News

Iconic Burnham-On-Sea lighthouse to get long‑awaited makeover this year, council confirms

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s famous Low Lighthouse is set to receive a much‑needed makeover this year, Somerset Council has confirmed this week, following growing concern from beach users about its deteriorating condition.

The poor current condition of the Grade II listed structure has prompted concern from regular beach users – with rusting metalwork, peeling paint and missing wooden boards.

Somerset Council, which owns and maintains the historic lighthouse, is currently facing budget pressures and has been cutting back some services — raising questions locally about whether the landmark would remain a priority.

However, a council spokesperson has reassured residents, telling Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Somerset Council remains fully responsible for repairs and maintenance.”

”The Lower Lighthouse is scheduled for its routine maintenance programme to be completed this year.”

“In addition, some further fabric elements have been identified which will also be carried out.”

The Burnham-On-Sea Low Lighthouse, built in 1832, remains fully operational and is among Somerset’s most recognisable landmarks.

It was constructed alongside the High Lighthouse, with both replacing the earlier Old Round Tower Lighthouse.

Previous article
New Tai Chi class launching in Burnham as group expands its community fitness programme

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
9.4 ° C
10.3 °
9.2 °
84 %
2.7kmh
77 %
Mon
11 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
10 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com