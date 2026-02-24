Berrow Conservation Group to host wildlife gardening talk tonight

Berrow Conservation Group will be welcoming local wildlife enthusiasts to its next meeting tonight (Tuesday 24th February), where guest speakers Richard and Della Harrison will share the story behind their impressive wildlife garden.

The couple have transformed the garden at their Burnham-On-Sea home into a thriving haven for nature, complete with a pond, beds, and a rich mix of wildflowers designed to attract birds, insects and other wildlife.

During the evening, they will talk through how the garden was developed, the species it now supports, and offer practical ideas that others can try at home.

The talk will be illustrated with photos showing simple steps anyone can take to make their outdoor space more wildlife‑friendly.

The event will take place at Berrow Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Entry costs £2 for members and £5 for non‑members, with free refreshments available.