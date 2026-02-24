11.1 C
Tue Feb 24, 2026
Burnham-On-Sea Moose group holds Valentine lunch and announces charity for 2026

Burnham-On-Sea’s Moose group has held its annual New Year celebration this month, choosing to mark the occasion with a special Valentine luncheon at Berrow Village Hall.

Moose President Rita Harris welcomed 51 members and guests to the event, where she also confirmed that the RNLI will be her chosen charity of the year. £500 was raised from the event.

Funds raised throughout 2026 will be presented at the group’s charity presentation evening in March.

Guests enjoyed a choice of chicken casserole or beef bourguignon, both prepared by Moose catering manager Sandra and her team of dedicated volunteers. A selection of puddings followed.

Entertainment was provided by James Vincent, whose keyboard performance kept the afternoon lively. The event concluded with a well‑supported raffle before President Rita Harris thanked all volunteers for their help in making the celebration a success.

The group also highlighted the ongoing evolution of Moose International, which has transitioned to its new ‘One Moose’ structure, giving men and women equal status within the organisation.

The Moose continues to raise money for charities and provide support to its members.

Membership is open to anyone aged 21 or over. Further details are available from Terry Cornelius on 01278 784645 or Chris and Rita Harris on 01278 760486.

 

