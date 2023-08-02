A mobile breast cancer screening unit has been moved from Burnham-On-Sea to Highbridge over the summer, says Somerset’s NHS.

Local users have expressed concern about the sudden removal of the facilities from the car park if Burnham’s Tesco in Ben Travers Way.

A spokesperson for Somerset NHS Foundation Trust says: “We would like to encourage everyone to take up the opportunity to attend their breast screening appointment, when invited.”

“We’ve recently been notified that the current location for our breast screening mobile van, at Tesco in Burnham-On-Sea, is unavailable for us to use during the school holidays.”

“We’ve therefore needed to move quickly to arrange for the mobile van to operate from a new location 1.5 miles away at Asda in Highbridge.”

“We’ve contacted everyone who this affects and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

For more information on breast screening services, visit the NHS website.