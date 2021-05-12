The owner of a long-running Highbridge TV repair shop is celebrating his 52nd year of business after fully re-opening following the latest Covid lockdown.

Mike Jones, 73, who runs Mike Jones TV Services in Highbridge’s Church Street, says the past year has been “almost unreal” and he says he is so pleased to be fully open again.

The business had been recovering after a difficult 2018 and 2019 due to a devastating fire destroying his shopfront.

More than £20,000 of damage was caused when a BMW motorbike burst into flames, which the fire spreading to the building, as we reported here.

The front of the building was severely damaged in the freak incident, along with stock inside.

But after an insurance claim was fully resolved, he was able to rebuild the shopfront and get back to normal.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, he says: “I’ve traded here in Highbridge for 52 years, providing TV repairs and installations across Burnham and Highbridge, having originally started from a premises at the other end of Church Street.”

“I’m so pleased that the shop is now fully open again after the latest lockdown and have put up the banners to mark our 52nd year.”

He adds: “I love what I do and will only retire when the phone stops ringing.”